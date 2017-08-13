Worker Killed After Hot Steam Spews At Jindal Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh

One worker was killed and another seriously injured when hot steam spewed at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said.



The incident took place yesterday at kiln no 7 in Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Patrapali under Kotra Road police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Kotra Road Manjulata Baaj said today.



The workers identified as Ghanshyam Chauhan (35) and Asharam Kenwat (45) were working near dust settling chamber when all of a sudden hot steam coupled with dust was emitted from the chamber with pressure causing them serious burn injuries, she said.



The two were admitted to a local hospital from where they were shifted to sector-9 hospital in Bhilai (Durg district) last evening.



"While Chauhan, a resident of Raigarh, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment today, the condition of another one was said to be serious," the SHO said.



The reason for the leakage is under investigation and the details in this connection have been sought from the plant management, she added.