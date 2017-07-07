The Newswire
'Why Is Our Prime Minister Silent On China,' Asks Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China.
"Why is our Prime Minister silent on China," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Why is our Prime Minister silent on China?— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 7, 2017
The Congress has been questioning the 'silence' of the prime minister on Chinese aggression along the border and has asked the government to spell out its strategy to ease the tension in Doklam area near the Bhutan trijunction.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Some Nations Use Terrorism for Political Goals'
- PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping, Promises Full Cooperation
- It's A Conspiracy By BJP, Says Lalu After CBI Raids
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment