'Why Is Our Prime Minister Silent On China,' Asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China.

"Why is our Prime Minister silent on China," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been questioning the 'silence' of the prime minister on Chinese aggression along the border and has asked the government to spell out its strategy to ease the tension in Doklam area near the Bhutan trijunction.