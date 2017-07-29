When I Thought I Can't Visit BJP Headquarters I Had Tears In My Eyes, Says VP Nominee Naidu

He was associated with the BJP for several decades and held key posts but the very thought that he won't be able to visit the party office if he occupies the post of vice president brings tears in the eyes of M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The 68-year-old vice-presidential nominee of the NDA, who quit the BJP after his candidature was announced this month, said he feels "some pain" when he is told he will not be able to meet people freely if he assumes the high office.

The post of vice-president is considered above party affiliation and the incumbent has to observe a set of protocols.

"It (meeting people) has become a part of my life. My friends warn me that such an opportunity will not be there in the coming days. Because, there will be some limitations and some protocols to the Vice President... I feel some pain when I hear that," he said.

Naidu was speaking at an event to 'Meet and Greet' him on his first visit to the city after filing nomination for the August 5 elections.

Among others, Leader of Opposition (Congress) in Telangana Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy also attended the event and sat next to Naidu.

Naidu said he did not aspire for any position in his life. "I would not say I was not ready to accept positions. But, I never sought positions. But, each one of them came (to me)," the former Union minister said.

"It will be a different world (for me) after August 11 (when the new VP is sworn-in)," Naidu said.

He attributed his success to his parents, the RSS for instilling in him good manners and conduct, the ABVP (a student body affiliated to RSS) for sharpening his leadership qualities, the BJP for giving him opportunities and his friends for their wishes.

Naidu said he did not want to take up any position and sought to take up social service after "Narendra Modi returns as prime minister in the 2019 general elections".

Recalling his humble origins as a farmer's son and an ordinary party worker, Naidu said he owed his success to the BJP which he once headed as its president.

"My fathers and grandfathers were not in politics. I did not have a title, like Gandhi, Nehru... It is the party that brought me here.

"I always feel the party as my mother. When I thought that I will not be able to come to 11, Ashoka Road (BJP headquarters in Delhi), I had tears in my eyes," he said.

He said he agreed to be the NDA's candidate for vice- president's post after the prime minister told him the nominee is desired to be a leader from the south, somebody having an agriculture background and one who is acceptable to all.

The veteran politician said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also told him to accept the post of VP.

Naidu advised the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work together in the interest of the people of their respective state.