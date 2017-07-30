What Was RSS's Contribution in India's Freedom Struggle: Congress Asks Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about 'Quit India' movement in 'Mann Ki Baat', the Congress Party on Sunday questioned the former that where were the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) or other connected organisations in that struggle for India's freedom.

"Prime Minister Modi talks about 'Quit India', India's struggle for independence, where was RSS or other connected organizations in that struggle for India's freedom? What was the contribution of India's right wing in India's independence struggle?" Congress party leader Manish Tewari told ANI.

Meanwhile, another leader Renuka Chaudhary advised the Prime Minister to do more and talk less as "people are dying every day in the name of caste, cow and communalism".

"The very fundamental of this country is to remove casteism, it is known as secular credentials. You have to do more, than what you talk. People are dying every day in the name of caste, cow and communalism," she said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing his 34th edition of his monthly radio broadcast of ` Mann Ki Baat`, Prime Minister Modi said that the nation have to take pledge to quit un-cleanliness, poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism from India.

"This year we are celebrating 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement. We should celebrate 15th August 2017 as the Sankalp Parva or the Day of Resolve. We have to take pledge to quit un-cleanliness, poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism from India," he said. (ANI)