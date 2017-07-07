BJP MP Rupa Ganguly, Other Left And Congress Leaders Stopped From Heading To Violence-Hit Baduria

BJP, Left and Congress leaders were today stopped from going to Baduria in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as the situation was volatile following communal clashes earlier this week, officials said.

ANI reports that BJP MP Rupa Ganguly was among those that were detained by the police.

"The situation is still tense. We have not allowed any delegation to go there as it might create problems," a senior district official said.

"We have been stopped near Ashoknagar area on the grounds that if we go to those areas it might create law and order problem. But we are not going there for any political programme. We are going there to meet the people who have suffered due to riots," Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty said the Left Front would organise a demonstration against the police and the TMC government in Barasat area of the district.

The Congress team, led by WBPCC chief Adhir Chowdhury, was also stopped at Barasat for the same reason.

The BJP team was led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Baduria and its adjoining areas witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week.

Though the youth was arrested, members of two communities clashed, set up road blockades, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles.