BJP MP Rupa Ganguly, Other Left And Congress Leaders Stopped From Heading To Violence-Hit Baduria
BJP, Left and Congress leaders were today stopped from going to Baduria in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as the situation was volatile following communal clashes earlier this week, officials said.
West Bengal: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly detained by Police while on her way to #Basirhat pic.twitter.com/3RGR0o4fGMAdvertisement opens in new window— ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017
ANI reports that BJP MP Rupa Ganguly was among those that were detained by the police.
"The situation is still tense. We have not allowed any delegation to go there as it might create problems," a senior district official said.
"We have been stopped near Ashoknagar area on the grounds that if we go to those areas it might create law and order problem. But we are not going there for any political programme. We are going there to meet the people who have suffered due to riots," Left Front legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said.
Chakraborty said the Left Front would organise a demonstration against the police and the TMC government in Barasat area of the district.
The Congress team, led by WBPCC chief Adhir Chowdhury, was also stopped at Barasat for the same reason.
The BJP team was led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.
Baduria and its adjoining areas witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week.
Though the youth was arrested, members of two communities clashed, set up road blockades, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles.
CPI(M) has become Communist Party of India (Mamata)
Jul 7, 2017 at 11:24 am
Koi Mohammed Naam rakne se muslim nahi ho jatha, aur Ram rakne se hindu nahi ban jatha. Ramzan ka RAM, aur Diwali ka ALI, ye hotha secularism. soch badlo sir. Zindagi banja ye gi'''
I loved this comment for Tubelight in Indian Express
The question arises why the rest of the Hindus in India are silent spectators to this dismal plight of the Pandits - why are they inactive in restoring their status ?
And that includes the Hindu Modi who made lot of noise before BJP's election to stand up for the return of Pandits to their birth place.
Are all these Hindus spineless idiots?
Fears are that stridently anti-Hindu Policies of mamta will soon creat another mini-Pakistan in between Bangladesh and India .She has already flared up demand of Gorkhaland due her hatered for the Gorkhas.
Kashmiri Pandits migrated enmasse to Delhi.
It is time Bengali hindus decide where they should migrate from Bengal. Jharkhand, UP or Assam or Karnataka..............
The Begali idiots need to take a decision now before getting slaughtered.