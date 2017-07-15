VP Polls: Gopal Krishna Gandhi to File Nomination on July 18
Opposition's candidate for the post of Vice President Gopal Krishna Gandhi on Sunday said that he will file his nomination on July 18.
Gandhi told ANI, "I will file nomination on July 18."
The former West Bengal governor last week thanked the opposition parties and said he is "grateful" to them for unanimously picking him as their vice-presidential candidate and added that he is a "citizen candidate", who is worried about the future of the country.
The Opposition earlier named Gandhi as its candidate for the post of next Vice-President of India.
The decision to name Gandhi was taken at a meeting of the joint Opposition held at New Delhi on Tuesday.
Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation. He served as the governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009.
