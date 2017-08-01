Vishal Rana, Key Accused In Dadri Lynching Case, Gets Bail

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Vishal Rana, one of the main accused in the infamous Dadri lynching case in which a middle-aged man was beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion that beef was consumed.

Justice Pratyush Kumar granted bail to Rana yesterday. Rana is the son of a Noida-based BJP leader, it is learnt.

Earlier in September 2015, Mohammad Akhlaq, a man in his 50s, was lynched inside his house at Bisada village falling under Dadri sub division of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

His son Danish was also brutally beaten up by a mob which had barged into their house late in the night on the suspicion that beef had been stored and consumed there.

The incident had evoked a huge outcry and several writers, academicians and film personalities returned their awards protesting the rise in "intolerance".

Most of the accused in the case have been granted bail.