Virat Needs To Understand How Coaches Operate, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and CAC member Sourav Ganguly today sent out a terse message to Virat Kohli, saying the Indian captain will need to understand how coaches operate in the wake of his infamous fallout with Anil Kumble.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman besides Ganguly, has put the appointment of next India coach on hold despite completion of the interview process.

"Virat will need to understand how coaches operate. At the same time, you have to give credit to Kohli that he has stayed out of the coach selection process. We will have a detailed chat with him once he is back from the West Indies," said Ganguly.

The CAC interviewed five candidates for the post of head coach and at the end of it said that they needed more time to come to a final decision. Tendulkar joined in through video conference.

Ganguly made it clear that they are looking at the bigger picture for the next two years and will take a decision in the best interest of Indian cricket.

"The process is done. All presentations were outstanding. We just want to talk more with people who matter. We all have to be on the same page. Whoever comes will be in charge till the 2019 World Cup. And we want to make sure there is no differences of opinion six months down the line."

Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody and Richard Pybus were the ones interviewd.

Asked about the inputs taken from Kohli in the meetings during the Champions Trophy, Ganguly said, "That was on a different aspect. As I said, he has stayed out of the whole thing.

"We want to make sure we take the best possible decision for Indian cricket. The coach, captain and players are the ones who will take Indian cricket forward. The CAC goes out of the picture once the coach is selected."

Ganguly hinted that the coach will be picked before the Sri Lanka tour that begins with the first Test on July 26.

Kumble resigned from the head coach's post just after the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan last month due to "untenable" differences with skipper Kohli.