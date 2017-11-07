The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
11 July 2017 Last Updated at 4:23 pm National

Vijay Mallya Quits As Indian Motorsport Body's Top Representative In World Body FIA

New Delhi
Vijay Mallya Quits As Indian Motorsport Body's Top Representative In World Body FIA
File photo/PTI

Vijay Mallya has quit as Indian motorsport body's top representative in the world body FIA after intervention from the sports ministry.

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts for the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, resigned ahead of the last meeting of FIA's World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) in June, following the ministry's directive to Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

FMSCI can now only nominate a new representative to the FIA in December as a national body cannot nominate anyone in between the stipulated tenure.

Advertisement opens in new window

Former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok was deputy to Mallya at the FIA and has attended all the meetings ever since the Indian passport of the troubled businessman was revoked.

Current FMSCI boss Akbar Ebrahim refused to comment on the subject.

The official FMSCI website promptly removed the names of Mallya and Chandhok from the list of its FIA representatives.

Earlier this year, Mallya was also removed as FMSCI honorary chairman as a result of his mounting troubles.

READ MORE IN:
Vijay Mallya Delhi - New Delhi Other Sports Scams/Frauds/Rackets National
Next Story : Protests Rock Jammu Against Terror Attack on Amarnath Pilgrims
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters