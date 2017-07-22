Vendors In Indore Deploy Armed Guards To Protect Tomatoes
With tomato prices' skyrocketing, it has become important in the whole sale vegetable market of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, to guard the pricey vegetable.
It has been reported that in the wake of soaring tomato prices, cases of theft in the vegetable market of Indore have cropped up and has created tension amongst the sellers.
The sellers now to safe guard the expensive vegetable, have deployed security guards to safeguard tomatoes.
However, it is not only Indore, as similar incidents of tomatoes being stolen have been reported from other parts of the nation as well.
Approximately 300 kilograms of tomatoes were stolen from the vegetable market in Mumbai's Dahisar earlier this week on July 20. The tomatoes were worth Rs 70,000.
Reportedly, the police have registered a case in the regard and are investigating the matter.
Since past few weeks, the prices of tomatoes have tremendously increased owing to crop damage in producing states.
The government has asserted that it is keeping a close watch on price movements.
Tomatoes, in various parts of the nation, are still being sold at Rs 100-120 per kilogram.
However, improved production is supposed to bring down tomato prices from mid-August and September. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- So, You Have Been Robbed!
- Venkaiah Naidu Warns Islamabad, Reminds Of 1971 War
- Search Ops Underway To Find 39 Abducted Indians: Iraq
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns, CBI Files FIR
- PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament
- Hindu Nationalism Risks Pushing New Delhi Into War with Beijing: Chinese Media
- I Would Be A Farmer If Genes Mattered: Kangana Breaks Silence On Eugenics And Nepotism
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment