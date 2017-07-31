The Newswire
31 July 2017

Uttarakhand: Weather Department Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Kumaon, Garhwal

Dehradun
Uttarakhand: Weather Department Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Kumaon, Garhwal
Uttarakhand: Weather Department Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Kumaon, Garhwal
The weather department today issued a heavy rain alert for both Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand over the next 72 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital, US Nagar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand during the period, MeT office director Bikram Singh said.

The sky remained overcast in Dehradun amid intermittent drizzling with the maximum temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

