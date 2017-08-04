The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:46 pm Society

Uttarakhand: Man Held For Having Sex With Cow, Tension Prevails In Satpuli

Dehradun
Uttarakhand: Man Held For Having Sex With Cow, Tension Prevails In Satpuli
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
Uttarakhand: Man Held For Having Sex With Cow, Tension Prevails In Satpuli
outlookindia.com
2017-08-04T13:54:41+0530

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a cow at Pauri district's Satpuli town where tension prevailed as right-wing outfits forced a shutdown of the market and staged a protest at the local police station.

Police said swab samples are being tested in Pauri to confirm the incident. The report is still awaited.

ABVP and Bajrang Dal activists hit the streets as the news about the arrest of the man spread through the hill town on Wednesday, Pauri SSP Jagat Ram Joshi told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

They forced a shutdown of Satpuli market and also vandalised a furniture shop owned by the accused, he said.

Later the protestors gheraoed the Satpuli police station demanding action against the accused.

Additional forces had to be deployed in the town to restore peace and maintain vigil.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural sexual offences) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to Pauri jail, Joshi said.

The market shutdown is continuing in the town amid heavy deployment of forces, he said, adding that the situation is tense but under control.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Uttarakhand Cow Vigilante Beef/Cows etc Society
Next Story : Shah Pats Khattar Government, Says It Was Providing A Corruption-Free Administration
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters