The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
14 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:51 am National

Uttar Pradesh College Bans Mobile Phones Inside Its Premises As Students Are Getting 'Distracted'

Moradabad(Uttar Pradesh)
Uttar Pradesh College Bans Mobile Phones Inside Its Premises As Students Are Getting 'Distracted'
Representative image

A college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has issued a notice banning the use of mobile phones by students in the premises as they are getting "distracted."

If a student gets caught using mobile in the college premises, then his/her mobile will be seized, says the order passed by the authorities of the Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College.

"The mobile phone has become a distraction in studies. The students are so involved in the social media and also, the boys are constantly talking to girls on the phone. Therefore, we have banned it to maintain discipline," Principal, Dr. Vishesh Gupta told ANI.

The students, who came to the college for the new session, are also being instructed by the teachers on the restriction of the mobile phones. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Mobile Phones National
Next Story : UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For High-level Meet After Suspicious White Powder Found in Assembly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters