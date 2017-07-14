Uttar Pradesh College Bans Mobile Phones Inside Its Premises As Students Are Getting 'Distracted'
A college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has issued a notice banning the use of mobile phones by students in the premises as they are getting "distracted."
If a student gets caught using mobile in the college premises, then his/her mobile will be seized, says the order passed by the authorities of the Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College.
"The mobile phone has become a distraction in studies. The students are so involved in the social media and also, the boys are constantly talking to girls on the phone. Therefore, we have banned it to maintain discipline," Principal, Dr. Vishesh Gupta told ANI.
The students, who came to the college for the new session, are also being instructed by the teachers on the restriction of the mobile phones. (ANI)
