US Lifts Electronic Devices Ban on Qatar Airways Flights

Passengers on Qatar Airways flights to the US can now carry laptops and other electronic devices on board with the US authorities lifting the restrictions on the Doha-based airline.



Qatar Airways is the fourth airline on whom the restrictions have been eased by the US. During this week, the curbs on Emirates, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines were lifted.



In May, the US had banned large electronic devices like laptops and cameras as cabin baggage on US-bound planes from 10 foreign destinations, mostly in Muslim-majority countries.



Qatar Airways today said all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Doha's Hamad International Airport to destinations in the US.



"Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport have met with all requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines," it said in a statement.



Passengers travelling to the US from 10 airports, were barred in March from carrying large electronic devices as cabin baggage. The airports included those at Doha, Dubai and Istanbul.



On Wednesday, Emirates said the electronics ban has been lifted on its flights from Dubai International Airport to the USA.



"... If you are travelling to the US from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, you can carry all your electronic devices on board," Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday.



Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said passengers on its flights to the US from Abu Dhabi airport can carry electronic devices on board.