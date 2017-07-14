UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For High-level Meet After Suspicious White Powder Found in Assembly

After a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a high-level meeting today at 10.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to forensic lab for testing. (ANI)