UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For High-level Meet After Suspicious White Powder Found in Assembly
Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.
Lucknow
File- PTI Photo
After a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a high-level meeting today at 10.30 a.m.
60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to forensic lab for testing. (ANI)
Post a Comment
There is nothing to be scared of. Mere a lump a said suspicious white powder can hardly harm in any way. Even if it is yet to be tested for any dangerious material ,one can very well understand - withought a devise or a mchine ,granade etc. and remote control to explod it ,it shall not work and harm . Even then no chance can be taken to ensure safety of man and material.
However,someone certainly attempted to create a panic and he of course succeeded in his attempt.
P.Gautampurkar,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthan