14 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:53 am National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For High-level Meet After Suspicious White Powder Found in Assembly

Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.
Lucknow
File- PTI Photo

After a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a high-level meeting today at 10.30 a.m.

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to forensic lab for testing. (ANI)

