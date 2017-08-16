The Newswire
16 August 2017 National

Two-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Open Borewell After 10-Hour Operation In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati
Two-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Open Borewell After 10-Hour Operation In Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image
Two-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Open Borewell After 10-Hour Operation In Andhra Pradesh
2017-08-16T10:57:10+0530

A two-year-old boy accidentally fell into an open borewell in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday evening and was successfully rescued after a 10-hour operation by the National Disaster Response Force and other teams.

The child is now undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Guntur and is expected to be discharged later today.

The boy Chandrasekhar's parents, villagers of Ummadipalem and the rescue teams erupted in cheers as he was slowly brought out from the borewell around 2.30 am.

A 30-feet wide parallel crater was dug from where the NDRF team inserted a plank into the borewell at 22-feet so that the boy -- stuck at about 15 feet -- did not slip further. From there he was carefully pulled out, an NDRF official said.

A mobile phone was also lowered into the borewell to let the child hear the voice of his parents as the rescue operation continued, the official added.

The 40-member NDRF team was led by Deputy Commandant Madhusudan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa congratulated the NDRF, police and revenue teams over the successful operation.

He said in a statement this morning that steps would be taken to close all defunct borewells in the state to prevent such untoward incidents.

Health minister K Srinivasa Rao visited the child in the hospital today and said his condition was stable.

Andhra Pradesh National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) National
