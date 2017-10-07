The Newswire
10 July 2017

Two Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kashmir

SRINAGAR
File Photo: PTI Photos

The Army on Monday, foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of north Kashmir, killing two militants.

"Suspicious movement was noticed along the LoC in Naugam sector last night and the terrorists were tracked till dawn, when they were challenged by troops," an Army official said.

He said in the ensuing gunfight, two militants have been killed so far as the operation was in progress.

