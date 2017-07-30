Two Killed, Four Wounded In German Disco Shooting, Motive Not Clear Immediately

A gunman opened fire at a disco in southern Germany on Sunday, killing one and wounding four before being shot by police, officials said in a statement.

The 34-year-old attacker "was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco, and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital," police said in a statement.

Police and prosecutors (in German) said in a statement that special commando forces and a police helicopter had been deployed in the city, as it was not yet known if the suspect had accomplices, reports BBC.

The motive for the shooting is not immediately clear.

On Friday, a man armed with a kitchen knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket in the northern German city of Hamburg and six others were injured as he fled. He was overpowered and arrested.

The suspect is a 26-year-old who was born in the United Arab Emirates, police said, though they were still working to establish his nationality. Hamburg’s mayor said that the man had apparently sought shelter in Germany and that authorities had been unable to deport him because he had no papers.

The assailant entered the supermarket in Hamburg’s Barmbek district in the afternoon and stabbed one man, who died at the scene. Police said the victim is believed to be a 50-year-old German.

After the assailant fled, he wounded a woman and four men with his knife before being overwhelmed by passers-by, police said. A fifth man was hurt while helping overpower the attacker, who was slightly injured, police said. Officers then arrested the assailant.

The wounded people, some of whom were seriously hurt, were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.

(With AP inputs)