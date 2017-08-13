The Newswire
13 August 2017

Two Army Men Killed, Three Injured In Encounter In Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar
Two army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police said tonight.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation today following information about presence of militants in Avneera village of Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were conducting searches, the militants opened firing on them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.

Five soldiers were injured in the gun battle, he said, adding that they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment, where two among them succumbed to their injuries.

