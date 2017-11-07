The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
12 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:53 am International

Trump Sued For Blocking Some Of His Critics On Twitter

NEW YORK
Trump Sued For Blocking Some Of His Critics On Twitter
File Photo: AP Photo

First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.

The lawsuit was filed today in Manhattan federal court by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements on his @realdonaldtrump account.

Advertisement opens in new window

The lawsuit asked a judge to stop Trump and his media team from blocking critics from following his personal account.

A spokeswoman for government lawyers declined to comment.

The lawsuit says blocking people from following Trump's account was a viewpoint-based restriction that the Constitution doesn't permit.

The director of the Knight First Amendment Institute is Jameel Jaffer, who worked for years with the American Civil Liberties Union.

READ MORE IN:
Donald Trump New York Twitter Internet Social Networking Sites Police & Security Forces International
Next Story : Saudi Arabia To Allow Girls To Play Sports In Public Schools 'In Accordance With Shariah Regulations'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters