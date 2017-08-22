Trump Looks Directly At Sun During Solar Eclipse, Taken Apart By Twitter

The United States witnessed a total Solar Eclipse, but instead of savouring each moment of the grand spectacle, the social media was more focussed on trolling President Donald Trump as he looked "directly at the Sun".

The U.S. president was 'mocked' online for 'appearing' to look directly at the Sun, despite people being warned that looking at it directly could damage one's eyes.

Twitterati could not help but post comments tearing into him.

One user tweeted, "Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse. Trump: Hold my glasses."

Another tweeted, "But president, you need special glasses to look at the eclipse. Trump: FAKE NEWS."

"AIDE: You need to wear eclipse glasses. TRUMP: Did Obama wear them? AIDE: Yes, it's a safety issue. TRUMP: Then it's settled. No glasses."

Numerous dailies like New York Daily News and ABC News were not far behind and posted some entertaining tweets.

NYDailyNews tweeted, "A White House aide in the crowd below shouted "Don't look!" right as @POTUS looked. #SolarEclipse"

ABC News tweeted, "Someone shouts don't look as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C."

This comes after Trump's infamous heel-heal comment, where he misspelled the word 'heal' as 'heel' in four tweets, which were later deleted.

Earlier in May, the President had tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," which left many of his 36 million followers on Twitter baffled and entertained.

