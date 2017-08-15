The Newswire
15 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:38 pm International

Trump Calls Up PM Modi, Conveys Independence Day Greetings

New Delhi
File-AP Photo/Susan Walsh
 nited States President Donald Trump on Monday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his greetings on the eve of India's 71st Independence Day celebrations.

"Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi will address the nation tomorrow from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion for the fourth time.

The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronize with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2281 Field Regiment (Ceremonial).

The Army Band will play the National Anthem when the National Guard presents the 'Rashtriya Salute' while unfurling the National Flag by the Prime Minister.

Security has been tightened in Delhi with areas in the Lutyens zone and those surrounding the iconic Red Fort being turned into a fortress to ward off any security threats.

More than ten thousand Police personnel have been deployed in and around the Red Fort and surrounding areas along with snipers, Army and National Security Guard -NSG commandos to make the area attack-proof. Bus terminals, Railway Stations and the Airport are on high alert as per inputs by the intelligence agencies. (ANI)

