Trump Administration Moves Supreme Court to Clarify Travel Ban Ruling
Lawyers for the Trump Administration on Friday urged the Supreme Court to resolve the uncertainty created by last month's ruling on which foreign nationals are exempt from the ban, reports the CNN.
The Supreme Court pronounced last month that the travel ban must not apply to those people with a "bonafide connection" to a person or entity in the United States while the case is pending full argument this fall. The justices further explained that for "individuals, a close familial relationship is required."
A federal judge in Hawaii ruled Thursday, however, that the administration's decision to keep out some foreign nationals with close family members (like grandparents) but not others (like spouses) defied common sense, and was not in line with the spirit of the Supreme Court's decision.
"The district court's interpretation of this Court's ... ruling distorts this Court's decision and upends the equitable balance this Court struck," lawyers said in the motion.
The justices may ask for the state of Hawaii to respond to the Justice Department's motion before issuing a decision on the latest dispute. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Is Bihar's 'Mahagathbandan' On Verge Of Split?
- Can This Graft Taint Cast A Shadow on Tejashwi's Political Career?
- $621.5 Bln Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Aggressive China Did Not Anticipate Strong Indian Response In Doklam, Says EU Vice-President
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment