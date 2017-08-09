Tribal Girl Stripped, Filmed on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a tribal girl was stripped and beaten in her college hostel by a group of girls for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.
A video of the incident and nude images of the girl were also circulated on social media.
The incident, that took place at Santhal Pargana Women's College on August 4, came into light after a video of the victim being thrashed, went viral on the social media.
In her complaint, the victim, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) first year student said she had bought a second-hand mobile phone for Rs. 500 for which she was later accused by another hostel resident of theft.
The victim claimed that the students later called a student council meeting and imposed a fined on the victim of Rs. 18,600. They also threatened to circulate her nude video if she failed to pay the fine.
Following the incident, the victim's father, a farmer, threatened to commit suicide along with his daughter.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked officials to investigate the incident and take strict action against the culprits. (ANI)
