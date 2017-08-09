The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
09 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:52 pm Society

Tribal Girl Stripped, Filmed on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Jharkhand

Dumka (Jharkhand)
Tribal Girl Stripped, Filmed on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Jharkhand
Representative Image-File
Tribal Girl Stripped, Filmed on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile Phone in Jharkhand
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a tribal girl was stripped and beaten in her college hostel by a group of girls for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

A video of the incident and nude images of the girl were also circulated on social media.

The incident, that took place at Santhal Pargana Women's College on August 4, came into light after a video of the victim being thrashed, went viral on the social media.

In her complaint, the victim, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) first year student said she had bought a second-hand mobile phone for Rs. 500 for which she was later accused by another hostel resident of theft.

The victim claimed that the students later called a student council meeting and imposed a fined on the victim of Rs. 18,600. They also threatened to circulate her nude video if she failed to pay the fine.

Following the incident, the victim's father, a farmer, threatened to commit suicide along with his daughter.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked officials to investigate the incident and take strict action against the culprits. (ANI)

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Jharkhand Violence Against Women Women Tribals Society Society
Next Story : Powerful Earthquake Kills At Least 13 In China, 175 injured
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters