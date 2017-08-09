TN Fishermen Announces Indefinite Strike, Demands Immediate Release Of Fishermen By Sri-Lanka

In Tamil Nadu, fishermen in Pudukottai district announced indefinite strike from today urging the immediate release of fishermen and their boats by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 49 fishermen from Tamil Nadu yesterday and detained their twelve fishing boats.

Fishermen from Pudukottai Ramanathapuram districts of Tami Nadu were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing in Lankan waters.

Tamil Nadu fishermen say that they should be allowed to fish in traditional waters of Palk Straits.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapady K Palanisamy in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and secure the release of 64 fishermen from Tamil Nadu lodged in Lankan jail and 125 mechanised boats detained by Lanka.

He pointed out that subsidy scheme to buy long liners for deep sea fishing was launched by the Prime Minister at Rameswaram. (ANI)

