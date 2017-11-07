Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Budgam District
Three militants were today killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.
"Three militants were killed this morning in the encounter," a police official said.
He said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redbug area of Budgam last evening after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
The search operation turned into an encounter as the search party of the security forces was fired upon by the militants.
The operation was halted for the night but the security forces maintained the cordon of the area to stop the militants from escaping, the official said.
He said the gun fight resumed this morning and three militants were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Budgam
- It's Official: Ravi Shastri Is Team India Coach
- China to Downsize 2.3 Mn Strong Army to Under a Million
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment