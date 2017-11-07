The Newswire
12 July 2017

Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Budgam District

Srinagar
PTI File Photo

Three militants were today killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

"Three militants were killed this morning in the encounter," a police official said.

He said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redbug area of Budgam last evening after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the search party of the security forces was fired upon by the militants.

The operation was halted for the night but the security forces maintained the cordon of the area to stop the militants from escaping, the official said.

He said the gun fight resumed this morning and three militants were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

