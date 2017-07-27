Three Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Gurez Sector

The Army today foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, killing three militants.
According to a defence spokesperson, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders which led to a firefight.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed," he said, adding the operation was in progress.
