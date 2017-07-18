Three Killed in UP As Car Hits Divider While Trying to Save Cow

Three people were killed and as many injured when their car rammed into a divider while trying to save a cow on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours today.



The car returning to Bihar from Ajmer Sharif met with the accident near Kursath village while trying to save the cow on the Expressway, SP Neha Panday said.



The deceased have been identified as Mohd. Aslam (48), Dilshad Khan (45) and Jahagir Alam (35), the SP said, adding the injured have been admitted to district hospital.