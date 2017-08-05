The Newswire
05 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:44 am National

J&K: Three Injured After Army Personnel Open Fire

SRINAGAR
outlookindia.com
2017-08-05T11:55:39+0530

Three persons were today injured when Army personnel allegedly opened fire at a group of stone- pelting youths in Bandipora district of Kashmir, police said.

A group of youths pelted stones on Army vehicles which were passing through S K Bala locality in Sumbol area of Bandipora this morning, a police official said.

He said the Army personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse the mob, resulting in injuries to three persons.

The injured have been referred to a hospital here for treatment, he added.

A similar incident took place at Harnag in Anantnag district but there were no casualties in the alleged Army firing there, the official said.

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indo-Pak Border Border Defence Pakistan Army Indian Army National
Advertisement

