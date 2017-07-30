The Newswire
30 July 2017

This Raksha Bandhan, Amethi Women To Get Toilets As Gifts

Amethi
Brothers in Amethi district have lined up a different gift for their sisters this Raksha Bandhan - a toilet.

To make the open defecation free campaign successful and create awareness about sanitation here, the Zila Swachchhata Samiti (district committee for sanitation) has started a programme "Anokhi Amethi Ka Anokha Bhai".

Giving details of the plan, chief development officer of Amethi Apurva Dubey told PTI that 854 persons from different blocks of the district have registered themselves as "brothers" with the district committee to gift a lavatory to their sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The lavatory will be constructed by the registered brothers with their own resources, she said.

Later, a lucky draw will be organised to give prizes to three participants. Cash prizes of upto Rs 50,000 and mobiles will be given to the winners.

Dubey said the construction of toilets will be checked and verified by a team of officials and the prizes will be given to lucky winners at a district-level programme.

The district committee for sanitation includes the district magistrate, chief development officer and the DPRO.

