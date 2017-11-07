Telangana Government Issues Ordinance To Check 'Social Evils' Caused By Online Rummy
The Telangana government has issued an ordinance to check the social evils caused by online Rummy card games.
The Telangana Gaming (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 has been issued by making certain modifications in the provisions of the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.
Noting that online Rummy has become an addiction to several people in the state, particularly the young, the ordinance said such an addiction has affected their family life.
"It has been considered necessary to arrest the social evils caused by online Rummy by issue (of) certain modifications in the provisions of the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974 to realise the said objective," the ordinance issued on July 8, said.
The government had issued another ordinance about a month ago (June 17) making amendments to the Gaming Act.
The Telangana State Gaming (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 said, "Rummy is not a skill game as it (is) involved partly skill and partly luck or chance".
The June 17 ordinance includes the term online along with "mutka or satta" in the definition of gaming.
Online gaming is an offence as per the provisions of June 17 ordinance.
"Any person who opens, keeps, operates, or uses or permits to be used any common gaming house or online gaming or conducts or assists in conducting the business of any common gaming house or advances or furnishes money for gaming wherein, shall be punishable...," it said.
