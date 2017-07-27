Tejashwi Yadav Slams JD(U), BJP, Says They Pursued 'Vendetta Politics' Against Him

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav today slammed the BJP and former ally JD(U) alleging they pursued a "vendetta politics" against him.
"My performance perturbed our ally and BJP. Vendetta against me exposes their viciousness", Tejashwi said in a tweet after the JD(U) returned to the NDA fold.
Nitish Kumar was sworn as the Chief Minister today, a day after he resigned dumping Lalu Prasad's RJD. Kumar joined hands with the opposition BJP today to reclaim his post.
"I entered in govt with a clean slate with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival," Tejashwi said in another tweet.
After the JD(U) and the BJP met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi late last night and staked claim to form coalition government, Tejashwi had said the swearing-in of a new dispensation was a "pre-planned conspiracy".
"Past baggage, though unjustified, didn't perturb me when I was entrusted to carry the expectations of people's mandate, in the role of Dy CM", he said in another tweet today
Post a Comment
sHARAD yADAV President of JDu is unhappy with Nitish's decision to join hands with BJP.He has met with Rahul Gandhi .Already Muslims and Yadav MLA numbering 6 are unhappy with Nitish's decision .Ali Anwar is Leader of Muslim group.
OK let 6 MLAs cross Vote to Congress-Tejswai. Still Nitish-BJP has majority.But those JDu 6 rebels will surely be expelled for remaining 40 months as Assembly has only been in place for 20 months.
Interesting to see will these 6 disgrunteled MLAs will sacrifice their seats ?
Why did your brother form Dharmnirapeshak Sevak Sangh(DSS) to counter the growth of Brahmanical RSS? Next step is to send you and your entire family to a jail, where you will stay forever without being charged and prosecuted as thousands of Muslim and Dalit youths do.