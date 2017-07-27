Tejashwi Ek Bahana Tha, Nitish ko BJP ki Godd Mein Jana Tha: RJD

Annoyed with the ongoing political storm post Nitish Kumar's resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday said that the former had to go back to the saffron party, for which, Tejashwi Yadav was only a medium.

"Tejashwi ek bahana tha, unhe (Nitish) BJP ki godd mein jana tha," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told ANI.

Manoj Jha further alleged that Nitish Kumar dreamt of 'Sangh-free India', but now he is aiming towards making a 'Sangh-inclusive Bihar'.

"Nitish has done ghar-wapsi. He had come out of Sangh, but now he is back to Sangh. He used to talk of 'Sangh-free India', but not he is working towards making a Bihar inclusive of Sangh," he said.

Reiterating Tejashwi's claim, Jha said half of Janata Dal (United) MLAs are dissatisfied with Nitish and are extending their support to the RJD.

As per latest development, Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has invited Tejashwi and five RJD MLAs for discussion. (ANI)