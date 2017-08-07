The Newswire
09 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:28 pm National

Teenage Girl Gang-Raped in UP in Front of Her Father, Uncle

Ballia (UP)
Representative Image

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people in Revti area here in front of her father and uncle, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday in a village here when the girl was raped by Rahul, Devnath, Bheem and Raja, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Sujata Singh said an FIR has been registered in this connection against the four and all of them have been arrested.

The police was probing the matter and awaiting medical reports of the girl.

