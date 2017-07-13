Teenage Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped in UP

A teenage girl was held in captivity for 15 days and allegedly raped by two men, police said today.



The incident took place on June 25 when the 16-year-old girl was alone at home and the two men abducted her, Superintendent of Police Surendra Pratap Singh.



She was raped and held captive for nearly a fortnight before she managed to flee and return home on July 10.



An FIR was registered yesterday and police is probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far.