With Plasters Falling Off Ceiling,#Teachers Wear Helmets Inside Classrooms
Teachers wearing helmets inside classrooms may not be a common sight but those in a government school in Shakarampet mandal of Medak district are putting on the headgear to protect themselves from the "dilapidated" building.
The teachers of Zilla Parishad High School allege that despite repeated reminders to the authorities, no steps have been taken to carry out repairs.
"We are taking classes wearing the headgear to protect ourselves in case of any emergency ... Due to the dilapidated structure," one of teachers said.
Medak District Collector Bharati Hollikeri said the district education officer and other officials have planned to shift the school to some other building.
"The matter was brought to my notice yesterday. Yes, it is an old building. Engineers have been asked to inspect it ... Whether it requires demolition or repairs and based on their report, we will get the students shifted," the collector told PTI over the phone.
She said they have already written to the Directorate of School Education in this regard and proposals have also been sent with regard to renovating the school building and adding new classrooms.
