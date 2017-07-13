TCS Lucknow to Shut Down, Over 2000 IT Jobs at Stake
The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is preparing to bid farewell to Lucknow as the staff members on Wednesday claimed they were informed by their team leaders that the company is wrapping up the work at the centre.
At least 2,000 employees will be affected by this shift where 50 percent are women.
According to reports, by the end of the year, the company will shift most of its projects to Noida.
Many employees working in Lucknow have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking for an intervention in the matter.
In addition, they have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as well.
TCS office in Lucknow has been in function for the past 33 years. (ANI)
