AIB Meme Controversy: O'Brien, Tharoor Tickle Trolls, Post Images With Dog Filter
A day after the Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB) co-founder Tanmay Bhat for posting a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the Snapchat dog-face-filter, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien posted pictures using the same filter.
Tharoor was apparently prodded by the Twitterati to defend the AIB's freedom of expression, after which the Thiruvananthapuram MP took the controversy to another level.
The Congress leader took to his Twitter to post a picture of his 'dog-filter'ed face with the caption: "Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod"
Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod pic.twitter.com/0lmClCS7CF— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 15, 2017
Earlier on Saturday, Derek O'Brien took to Instagram to post his picture and captioned it: "It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun."
This was in reply to a Twitter user who had asked O'Brien and Tharoor to be a "sport" and don the "dog-face".
What a good idea . Giving it a thought. Should I ? Should I not ! Hmmm On itAdvertisement opens in new window— Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) July 15, 2017
The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Friday filed an FIR against Bhat for 'making fun of' nation's Prime Minister Modi.
Tanmay's tweet had a 'dog-filter'ed photo of the Prime Minister with the caption #Wanderlust, adding "Dog filter is lyf."(sic)
The plethora of fans of the Prime Minister took offence, and in return, the AIB had to face their wrath.
One of the Twitterati, Reetesh Maheshwari, tagged the Mumbai Police and said that strict action should be taken against the organisation for such a 'disrespectful' joke against the Prime Minister. (ANI)
