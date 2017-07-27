Tamil Nadu CM Requests PM Modi to Seek Immediate Release of Detained Indian Fishermen, Boats in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action for the release of 75 Indian fishermen and 149 boats in Sri Lanka's custody.

Palaniswami said, "I request PM Modi to take immediate action for release of 75 Indian fishermen release and 149 boats from Sri Lanka".

Palaniswami had also written a letter to Prime Minister Modi asking the Centre to take necessary steps against Sri Lankan.

Advertisement opens in new window

This statement comes after; Sri Lankan Navy arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in their territorial waters on July 17.

As per the Sri Lankan Navy, the Fast Attack Craft of the Northern Naval Command of Colombo arrested the fishermen about 9 Nm Northwest of Kovilan.

Along with the Indian fishermen, the Navy also took a fishing dhow into its custody.

The fishermen were taken to the SLNS Elara, naval base and will be handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Fisheries Director for further legal action.

Earlier on June 13, at least seven Indian fishermen were reportedly arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy on for trespassing in their waters.

The fishermen from Mandapam near Rameswaram were fishing at Neduntheevu Island in the Palk Straits, close to the island nation's coast

Two Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested seven Indian fishermen along with two fishing trawlers for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and engaged in bottom trawling in Sri Lankan territorial waters about 12.5 Nm and 9.5 Nm off Northwest of Delft Island yesterday (July, 12), the Colombo Page quoted the Navy website.

Sri Lanka recently passed a bill that allows the authorities to imprison bottom-trawling fishermen for two years and fine Rs. 50,000. (ANI)