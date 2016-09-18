Taliban Suicide Bomber Attacks Pak Paramilitary Force, 2 Killed
A suicide bomber from the Pakistani Taliban militant group today hit a vehicle carrying paramilitary force members, killing two, including a major, and injuring ten others in northwest Pakistan.
The suicide attacker with explosive-laden motorcycle hit the Frontier Constabulary (FC) convoy at a traffic signal in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, police said.
Two Frontier Corps men, including a major, were killed in the attack, SSP Operation Sajjad Khan said.
Ten others, including passersby, were injured in the blast near Bagh-e-Naran chowk in Hayatabad.
Two vehicles that were part of the convoy were completely damaged in the blast.
Security personnel cordoned off the area after the explosion as rescue services shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex.
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has accepted responsibility for attack.
The attack comes a day after the Pakistan army announced it had launched an operation in the Khyber tribal region to rout Islamic State militants.
