Sushma Swaraj Hits Out At Sartaj Aziz Over Visa Request For Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday took on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, for not entertaining a request for visa to the mother of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage.

Responding to a plea by a Pakistani cancer patient asking for a medical visa, Swaraj said Aziz's recommendation is required for the same.

Advertisement opens in new window

In a series of tweets, Swaraj appeared to mock Aziz, but at the same time said she would do her best to facilitate grant of a medical visa to the cancer patient.

Pointing to Aziz for not showing 'courtesy' in acknowledging her letter, Swaraj, however, assured that India will issue a medical visa immediately to those seeking it as soon as Aziz issues recommendations.

"We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs.Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan /5," Swaraj tweeted.

"I wrote a personal letter to Mr.Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. /7," she tweeted.

"However, Mr.Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter. /8" she further said.

We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs.Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan /5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 10 July 2017

I wrote a personal letter to Mr.Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. /7 Advertisement opens in new window 10 July 2017

However, Mr.Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter. /8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 10 July 2017

But I assure Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa with a recommendation from Mr.Sartaj Aziz, we will issue the visa immediately. /9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 10 July 2017

Swaraj's response comes in the backdrop of a Pakistani woman, suffering from cancer, writing to her asking for her assistance in getting a visa to India.

Faiza Tanveer, who is suffering from ameloblastoma, an oral tumour, had submitted a medical visa application which was denied by the Indian Embassy in Islamabad.

Things came to light when Tanveer commented on Swaraj's 'Eid Mubarak' tweet, by posting a video of her, highlighting the part of her mouth suffering from cancer.

She then tweeted Swaraj asking her to 'save her life', as she had already made half of the payment, but was unable to get a medical visa. (ANI)