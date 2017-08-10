The Newswire
Suspected Al-Qaeda Terrorist Zeeshan Ali Was Trying To Create Terror Base In India: Police

New Delhi
Suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali was trying to create a terror base in India, said police.

Zeeshan Ali was deported to India from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) special cell Pramod Kushwaha said that Ali was making attempts to recruit young boys.

Ali used to give provocative speeches to lure young boys to join the terror outfit, he said.

"Zeeshan Ali was part of a terror network and  was planning to create a terror base in India. He used to give provocative speeches for recruiting Indian youths and establishing a base for the terror outfit," said Kushwaha.

Earlier in the day, Ali was sent to police custody for two weeks.

The Delhi Police were searching Ali for over a year, ever since three alleged Al-Qaeda operatives were arrested in 2015. 

