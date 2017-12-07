Supreme Court Closes 2008 Slapping Case Of Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda's 2008 slapping case was closed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Coming as a relief to the actor, the case was closed after the actor tendered an unconditional apology to Santosh Ray, the complainant and the apex court.

Santosh Bateshwar Ray had gone to see the film shoot of Govinda's 'Money hai toh Honey hai', when the actor slapped him. The act was also caught on camera.

He then filed a complaint on February 2, 2009, against Govinda under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach) and 506 (1) (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bombay High Court had revoked Ray's complaint against Govinda, saying there was no material against the actor to show criminal intimidation.

Ray then filed an appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.(ANI)