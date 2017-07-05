Muslims In Malaysia, Indonesia Call For Starbucks Boycott For 'Supporting LGBT Rights'
Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for a boycott of Starbucks because of the coffee chain's support for LGBT rights.
Malaysian group Perkasa this week called on its more than 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops.
This week and last, leaders of Indonesia's second largest Muslim group, Muhammadiyah, with an estimated 29 million members, denounced the chain.
The groups are apparently reacting to comments made several years ago by former CEO Howard Schultz in support of gay rights that drew renewed attention amid an increasingly anti-LGBT climate in both countries.
Shares of the company that operates Starbucks in Indonesia fell this week but its stores in the capital Jakarta appeared as popular as ever.
Starbucks Indonesia, however, has clarified that the company had no affiliation with any political or ideological groups.
"PT Sari Coffee would like to clarify that it does not affiliate itself with any political or ideological groups," said Fetty Kwartati, a director at PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa, the parent company of PT Sari Coffee.
"[...] We are grateful and proud to have been a part of local communities in Indonesia for 15 years, always maintaining the deepest respect for and adherence to Indonesia's local laws, culture and beliefs," she continued.
