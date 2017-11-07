Sunil Grover Is Like Brother, Can Come Back Whenever He Wants: Kapil Sharma

With his fight with Sunil Grover still hitting the headlines, Kapil Sharma stepped forward to brush off the situation and give some interesting details about the original episode.



In a recent Facebook live video, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' host addressed the mid-air controversy, saying "Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let's see. He can come back whenever he wishes."



The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' star added, "Our controversy was blown out of proportion. They said that I was miffed with my team for eating dinner before me but I came on the same flight. I didn't jump off some another flight. All these small unauthorized digital channels do this to gain popularity. However, I do not react to all of this and maybe because they don't get my reaction that they try to poke me further by publishing new rumours every second day."



When a fan raised question about his incapability to handle the newly acquired stardom, the 36-year-old comedian explained, "Everyone goes through bad phases in life, so it's not true. Moreover, nobody has the original information on what happened. So, if I will ever get a chance I will explain it all."



Concluding the live streaming, Sharma disclosed his feelings and said, "I also get emotional. Even during the shoot, it's evident on my face and in my performance. I miss them all".(ANI)