08 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:29 am National

SC Slaps Rs 50,000 Fine On Man Who Filed Case For Being Stopped From Clicking Pictures Of RBI

NEW DELHI
File Photo: PTI Photos

A man moved the Supreme Court against the Reserve Bank of India after its guards stopped him from clicking pictures of the federal bank building here.

The apex court took strong note of Arul Mozhi Selvan's bid to approach it and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for abusing the process of law and wasting judicial time.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked him to deposit the cost with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The SCBA would use the money in upgrading its library, it said.

Selvan was stopped from clicking pictures of the RBI building in central Delhi by the security guards.

He filed the petition against RBI alleging violation of his fundamental rights.

