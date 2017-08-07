SC Slaps Rs 50,000 Fine On Man Who Filed Case For Being Stopped From Clicking Pictures Of RBI
A man moved the Supreme Court against the Reserve Bank of India after its guards stopped him from clicking pictures of the federal bank building here.
The apex court took strong note of Arul Mozhi Selvan's bid to approach it and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for abusing the process of law and wasting judicial time.
A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked him to deposit the cost with the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
The SCBA would use the money in upgrading its library, it said.
Selvan was stopped from clicking pictures of the RBI building in central Delhi by the security guards.
He filed the petition against RBI alleging violation of his fundamental rights.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens Travelling To India
- ED Conducts Raids At Misa Bharti's Delhi Residence
- Army Called Out in Darjeeling After Youth's Dead Body Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment