06 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:55 am International

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Eight TN Fishermen For Intruding Into Territorial Waters

Rameswaram
Representative Image/PTI

Eight fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The Navy personnel also seized two boats of the fishermen belonging to Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district late last night, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Chandrasekhar said today.

All the fishermen were taken to Kagesanthurai, he said.

In another incident, a boat sunk off Neduntheevu coast and the four fishermen in it were rescued by fishermen in another boat and brought to the shore here early today, he said.

