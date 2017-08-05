SpiceJet Pilot's Flying Permit Cancelled For Failing Alcohol Test

Aviation regulator DGCA has cancelled the flying licence of a senior pilot of private carrier SpiceJet allegedly due to his repeated failure to clear the mandatory alcohol test.

The flying permit of one of the SpiceJet Boeing 737 commanders has been cancelled as he tested positive thrice in breath analyser tests, a senior DGCA official said tonight.

"The commander of the SpiceJet flight SG 114 was detected BA positive for the third time on July 11, resulting in the cancellation of his Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL)," the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

SpiceJet spokesperson was not available for comments.

Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from taking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

Any crew member who tests positive in the pre-flight medical check or refuses to take a breath-analyser test is to be taken off flying duty for at least four weeks and the airline is required to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

While action against crew found high for the first time on work remains licence suspension for three months, that for subsequent offences have been watered down. Current rules say a pilot licence will be cancelled in case of a third violation.