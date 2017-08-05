The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
05 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:33 am National

SpiceJet Pilot's Flying Permit Cancelled For Failing Alcohol Test

New Delhi
SpiceJet Pilot's Flying Permit Cancelled For Failing Alcohol Test
File Photo-Alamy
SpiceJet Pilot's Flying Permit Cancelled For Failing Alcohol Test
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Aviation regulator DGCA has cancelled the flying licence of a senior pilot of private carrier SpiceJet allegedly due to his repeated failure to clear the mandatory alcohol test.

The flying permit of one of the SpiceJet Boeing 737 commanders has been cancelled as he tested positive thrice in breath analyser tests, a senior DGCA official said tonight.

"The commander of the SpiceJet flight SG 114 was detected BA positive for the third time on July 11, resulting in the cancellation of his Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL)," the official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

SpiceJet spokesperson was not available for comments.

Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from taking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

Any crew member who tests positive in the pre-flight medical check or refuses to take a breath-analyser test is to be taken off flying duty for at least four weeks and the airline is required to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

While action against crew found high for the first time on work remains licence suspension for three months, that for subsequent offences have been watered down. Current rules say a pilot licence will be cancelled in case of a third violation.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi SpiceJet Pilots National
Next Story : Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Booking Rail Tickets: Govt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters