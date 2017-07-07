Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Tollywood Actor Vikram Chatterjee Arrested In Kolkata

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was facing a culpable homicide charge for the car crash in which model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan was killed, has been arrested, police said today.

The televison and film actor was arrested after Kolkata Police personnel intercepted a cab outside Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Avenue connector in Kasba area of south Kolkata at midnight yesterday, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Chatterjee was absconding after the police had charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Chatterjee had earlier been charged with causing the death due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle that met with an accident in the wee hours of April 29.

The actor was driving Sonika home after a party on April 29.