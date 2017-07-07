The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
07 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:32 am National

Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Tollywood Actor Vikram Chatterjee Arrested In Kolkata

KOLKATA
Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Tollywood Actor Vikram Chatterjee Arrested In Kolkata
Facebook

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was facing a culpable homicide charge for the car crash in which model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan was killed, has been arrested, police said today.

The televison and film actor was arrested after Kolkata Police personnel intercepted a cab outside Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Avenue connector in Kasba area of south Kolkata at midnight yesterday, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Chatterjee was absconding after the police had charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Advertisement opens in new window

Chatterjee had earlier been charged with causing the death due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle that met with an accident in the wee hours of April 29.

The actor was driving Sonika home after a party on April 29.

READ MORE IN:
Kolkata Alcohol & Drinking Police & Security Forces Celebrity Cases National
Next Story : Did No Wrong, It's A Conspiracy By BJP, Says Lalu After CBI Raids On Him And Family
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters