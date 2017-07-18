The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
18 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:45 pm National

Soldiers, Kashmiri Pandits Are Being Killed Due To Article 370, Right Time To Remove It: Shiv Sena

New Delhi
Soldiers, Kashmiri Pandits Are Being Killed Due To Article 370, Right Time To Remove It: Shiv Sena
PTI file photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the time is right for removing Article 370, which has granted special status to Kashmir.

"Now, it is time to take a decision to remove Article 370, granting special status to Kashmir. This is against the unity of the nation. Killing of soldiers and Kashmiri Pandits are due to Article 370. It's the responsibility of Prime Minister and President to take a decision on this," he told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Pakistan Army today violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali and Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violation took place at around 6:45 a m, to which the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

Earlier on Monday, a jawan was injured in the ceasefire violation carried out by Pakistan in the Uri Sector.

The Indian Army had also confirmed the death of a soldier during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu's Bhimber Gali Sector. The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Muddasar Ahmed.

In the fire exchange, Ahmed was grievously injured when mortar shells landed on his bunker. He was evacuated to the MI room where he succumbed to his injuries.

On July 12, two soldiers were killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kupwara Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On July 9, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector along the LoC. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Narendra Modi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Three Killed in UP As Car Hits Divider While Trying to Save Cow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters